The Socialist International, the worldwide organization of social democratic, socialist, and labor parties, has publicly expressed its support for Kamala Harris’s candidacy in the upcoming U.S. presidential election on November 5th. This is another step in recognizing Kamala as an extreme left-wing leader.

In its official statement, the organization declared:

«From the Socialist International, we proudly support @KamalaHarris in her candidacy for the upcoming election on November 5th. We are confident that she will make history as the first female President of the United States.»

This endorsement could significantly impact Harris’s campaign, as she seeks to make history as the first woman to reach the presidency.

Unfortunately, there are Hispanics living in the U.S. who support and identify with far-left candidates like Kamala, despite the fact that these individuals come to the country seeking freedom and prosperity. Harris aims to regulate public market prices and promote policies that only communist Cuba or Maduro’s Venezuela would consider implementing.

