🔊 Listen Post

For the first time as president, Javier Milei delivered a speech at the United Nations, where he firmly positioned Argentina against globalist impositions, emphasizing a sovereign stance, particularly in defense of freedom against totalitarianism.

He distanced himself from what he calls «the caste» and condemned politicians who prioritize their own interests over the well-being of the people.

Here are some of his standout quotes:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. «I am not a politician; I am a libertarian liberal economist who never had the ambition to enter politics.»

2. «This is my first speech at the United Nations General Assembly, and I want to warn the nations of the dangers if this organization fails to fulfill its original mission.»

3. «Trade guarantees peace, freedom guarantees trade, and equality before the law guarantees freedom.»

4. «The United Nations model, once successful, has been replaced by a supranational government of international bureaucrats.»

5. «The 2030 Agenda, despite its well-intentioned goals, is nothing more than a socialist supranational government program.»

6. «Global lockdowns in 2020 should be considered a crime against humanity.»

7. «In this very house that claims to defend human rights, they have allowed bloody dictatorships like Cuba and Venezuela into the Human Rights Council.»

He concluded by stating that Argentina will no longer maintain its historical neutrality and will take the lead in defending freedom. His speech received a standing ovation.

You can watch his full address here:

Discurso del Presidente Javier Milei en la 79° sesión de la Asamblea General de la ONU. pic.twitter.com/pVdtBJP3GD — Oficina del Presidente (@OPRArgentina) September 24, 2024

María Herrera Mellado es una abogada de EE.UU. y licenciada en España. Doctora en Ciencias Jurídicas y Analista política. La Dra. Herrera es conocida por su amplia experiencia en análisis y consultas en el diseño de políticas públicas, propuestas de ley y gestión en relaciones internacionales. Su reconocimiento proviene de sus contribuciones al análisis y representación legal de diversas organizaciones, empresas e individuos que han visto abusados sus derechos humanos, su privacidad o en la inclusión de políticas efectivas fundamentalmente en el ámbito de la transparencia y la rendición de cuentas, así como la lucha contra la corrupción. Su formación académica y experiencias profesionales la convierten en una voz respetada en el debate público y en el análisis de temas de actualidad sobre todo en los desafíos políticos y legales contemporáneos. María Herrera Mellado is a U.S.-based attorney also licensed in Spain. She holds a PhD in Legal Sciences and is known as a media legal and policy analyst. Dr. Herrera is recognized for her extensive experience in analyzing and consulting on public policy design, legislative proposals, and international relations management. Her recognition stems from her contributions to the analysis and legal representation of various organizations, companies, and individuals whose human rights or privacy have been violated, or who have benefited from the inclusion of effective policies, primarily in the areas of transparency, accountability, and the fight against corruption. Her academic background and professional experience make her a respected voice in public debate and in the analysis of current issues, particularly in contemporary political and legal challenges.