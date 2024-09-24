«President Nayib Bukele at the UN: Defending Freedoms, Liberating Millions»
President Nayib Bukele participated in the United Nations General Assembly alongside other regional leaders such as Javier Milei. Bukele addressed criticisms regarding national security policies and the defense of public safety, stating:
«Some say we have imprisoned thousands, but the reality is that we have liberated millions. Now, it is the good people who live free, without fear, with their liberties and human rights fully respected.»
He further emphasized: «El Salvador has successfully become a sovereign nation, capable of making its own decisions based on what is right for its people. This achievement reflects the country’s commitment to self-determination and the leadership’s focus on policies that prioritize the well-being and freedom of its citizens. Under my administration, El Salvador has pursued initiatives to strengthen security, economic stability, and national identity, showcasing our ability to act independently on the global stage while ensuring the rights and freedoms of our people.»
Joana Campos es abogada y editora con más de 10 años de experiencia en la gestión de proyectos de desarrollo internacional, enfocada en la sostenibilidad y el impacto social positivo. Actualmente dirige JC Editorial, donde ha coordinado la edición y distribución de libros de reconocidos autores internacionales y la logística de numerosas giras nacionales. Además, se desempeña como Administradora General en Medicina Integradora, gestionando la clínica y generando proyectos en diversas áreas. Anteriormente, trabajó como abogada corporativa, especializándose en derecho penal y corporativo. Joana es licenciada en Derecho por la Universidad de Guadalajara.
Joana Campos is a lawyer and editor with over 10 years of experience in managing international development projects, focusing on sustainability and positive social impact. She currently leads JC Editorial, where she has coordinated the editing and distribution of books by renowned international authors and managed the logistics of numerous national tours. Additionally, she serves as the General Administrator at Medicina Integradora, overseeing the clinic and generating projects in various areas. Previously, she worked as a corporate lawyer, specializing in criminal and corporate law. Joana holds a law degree from the University of Guadalajara.
5 comentarios en ««President Nayib Bukele at the UN: Defending Freedoms, Liberating Millions»»
If ONLY the USA he’d the «MACADEMIAS » of President NYJAB BUKELE of El SALVADOR or JAVIER MILEI of ARGENTINA instead of the «Kittie -Whipped scum the USA have, ruining our country.
El Salvador Wouldn’t have have quite the Journey to Freedom they’ve had if they Hadn’t Run into Ollie North, The CIA, and got to be Part of the IRAN Contra Affair.
Imperialism, of which AMERICA has been the culprit, needs to end. AMERICA has allowed it’s Military to operate as a private Army for the CENTRAL BANKS AND FAMILIES THAT OWN THEM. And We’ve been helping The Central Bank Owners Put a Central Bank in Every Country in the World. And If You don’t want one mysteriously you end up in a WAR of your Leader is assassinated (something americans struggle with apparently) and the regime is changed to one that wants a Central Bank.
The Everyday Regular AMERICAN just working his butt off just to buy food, doesn’t realize his gov’t is doing this, and the NEWS MEDIA DOESN’T COVER OR TELL US THIS, so we don’t know it’s happening, OTHERWISE WE’D MAKE THEM STOP. And That is What TRUMP is Trying to do, and they want to KILL HIM TO STOP HIM FROM STOPPING THEM !!!
Argentina, Do Not Give Up, AMERICA will change these terrible imperial policies, we are now AWAKE NOT WOKE, WE ARE NOW AWAKE !!! We Know Our gov’t had been doing this and we’re gonna put a stop to it. Donald Trump is the way to real Change.
Good speech. We like you and your policies. Buen discurso. Nos gusta usted y su política.
Maybe El Salvadorans won’t have to leave their country anymore. The country has beautiful beaches. Get that tourist industry going. Will make billions as Americans will flock there.