President Nayib Bukele participated in the United Nations General Assembly alongside other regional leaders such as Javier Milei. Bukele addressed criticisms regarding national security policies and the defense of public safety, stating:

«Some say we have imprisoned thousands, but the reality is that we have liberated millions. Now, it is the good people who live free, without fear, with their liberties and human rights fully respected.»

He further emphasized: «El Salvador has successfully become a sovereign nation, capable of making its own decisions based on what is right for its people. This achievement reflects the country’s commitment to self-determination and the leadership’s focus on policies that prioritize the well-being and freedom of its citizens. Under my administration, El Salvador has pursued initiatives to strengthen security, economic stability, and national identity, showcasing our ability to act independently on the global stage while ensuring the rights and freedoms of our people.»

