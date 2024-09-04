In opposition to Christian civilization, «wokism» admits neither coexistence nor forgiveness, creating an atmosphere that is as suffocating as it is exclusionary, fracturing society. In this context, the spoils are particularly enticing for Islamists.

Perhaps this is more evident in Europe than in America.

Nonetheless, Islamism advances, filling a spiritual void through force and with the complicity of the «elites.»

While everything that may sound Christian or Western is denigrated, Islamism is presented to us with «friendly exoticism» as something foreign to our being.

We’ve especially noticed this since the days of the «hippies» and their derivatives.

There is no logic in the alliance between «wokism» and Islamism beyond their shared hatred of Christianity and the West. And the West cannot be understood without the concept of Hispanidad or the unity of Hispanic peoples, as the Quito historian Francisco Núñez del Arco rightly points out—the first Atlantism was Hispanic, synthesized in a Catholic Monarchy that expanded across continents, whose cultural legacy we inherit.

«Wokism» has issued a totalitarian sentence (or fatwa…) on everything, even dictating how we should dress or eat. Music, humor, and so many facets of everyday life must pass through its steamroller filter.

For this reason, «wokism» seeks to silence us with fierce censorship, coupled with an oppression based on whims as fleeting as they are Orwellian.

«Wokism» is not compatible with our civilization. And so many years of «silence» have been exploited by what the Argentinians Agustín Laje and Nicolás Márquez call the «new left,» but which, in truth, is just as functional—or even more so—for many who claim to be on the «right» and don’t even tolerate the slightest dissent within the left, paradoxical as it may sound.

Given this situation, we must be realistic in our analysis and get to work to fight for what is good and true on all fronts, not just in politics; because «wokism» is a genuine weapon of mass destruction that others are already using to wipe us out.

María Herrera Mellado es una abogada de EE.UU. y licenciada en España. Doctora en Ciencias Jurídicas y Analista política. La Dra. Herrera es conocida por su amplia experiencia en análisis y consultas en el diseño de políticas públicas, propuestas de ley y gestión en relaciones internacionales. Su reconocimiento proviene de sus contribuciones al análisis y representación legal de diversas organizaciones, empresas e individuos que han visto abusados sus derechos humanos, su privacidad o en la inclusión de políticas efectivas fundamentalmente en el ámbito de la transparencia y la rendición de cuentas, así como la lucha contra la corrupción. Su formación académica y experiencias profesionales la convierten en una voz respetada en el debate público y en el análisis de temas de actualidad sobre todo en los desafíos políticos y legales contemporáneos. María Herrera Mellado is a U.S.-based attorney also licensed in Spain. She holds a PhD in Legal Sciences and is known as a media legal and policy analyst. Dr. Herrera is recognized for her extensive experience in analyzing and consulting on public policy design, legislative proposals, and international relations management. Her recognition stems from her contributions to the analysis and legal representation of various organizations, companies, and individuals whose human rights or privacy have been violated, or who have benefited from the inclusion of effective policies, primarily in the areas of transparency, accountability, and the fight against corruption. Her academic background and professional experience make her a respected voice in public debate and in the analysis of current issues, particularly in contemporary political and legal challenges.