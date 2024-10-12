October 12: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage as a Cultural Bridge for the United States and Beyond
Traditionally known as “Columbus Day” in the United States, October 12th should be recognized as more than a commemoration of one man’s voyage. It stands as a powerful symbol of cultural connection and shared heritage between the Americas and Europe, a day to celebrate the rich Hispanic legacy that transcends borders and unites millions across continents.
While the exact origins of Christopher Columbus remain debated—some believe he was Genoese, others suggest he may have been Galician, Portuguese, or even Greek—his journey was undeniably tied to Spain. Columbus sailed under the Catholic Monarchs, setting the stage for an era of exploration that would reshape the world. Yet, Columbus was just one figure in Spain’s extensive maritime tradition, with explorers like Juan de la Cosa, the Pinzón brothers, and Juan Sebastián Elcano continuing to map the globe well into the 16th century.
This global exploration, particularly in the Caribbean, created a profound cultural exchange. Ships did not just carry people and goods; they transported traditions, food, music, and ideas, laying the foundation for the Hispanic culture that millions of people across Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Asia share today. For instance, the tortilla española features American potatoes, flamenco has absorbed musical influences from across the Atlantic, and cowboy culture, with its roots in Spain, took on a new life in the American West.
October 12th is not about glorifying conquest. Rather, it is a celebration of the shared history, legacy, and cultural fusion that have enriched the world. The Hispanic heritage is deeply embedded in the fabric of the United States, a fact recognized by figures like poet Walt Whitman, filmmaker Orson Welles, and President John F. Kennedy, who all admired and embraced its influence on American life.
Today, this heritage continues to thrive, reminding us that the 12th of October is not just a day of the past—it’s a celebration of a living culture that continues to unite and inspire across continents.
Antonio Moreno Ruiz Nacido en Bollullos de la Mitación (Sevilla, España), en 1981. Historiador licenciado por la Universidad de Sevilla, con máster en Educación Secundaria y especializado en Historia de América. Comunicador y escritor. Amplia experiencia en periodismo, así como en docencia, traducción y proyectos de formación académica y cultural. *Co-fundador de la página “Spanish Heritage”
5 comentarios en «October 12: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage as a Cultural Bridge for the United States and Beyond»
Chris married into the Portuguese royal family to a Braganza princess
Many of his descendants use Carvajal and others Boal or variations
Napoleon III used several of them to sign French laws
Long live Columbus.!!!
I think you meant to say celebrating the Hispanic invasion of the U.S. Otherwise known as Democratic voters and the Great Replacement Theory. «Press 2 for kiss my White arse.»
St. Augustine, Florida, the oldest continuously occupied settlement of European origin in the continental United States, was founded in 1565 by Spanish admiral Pedro Menéndez de Avilés.
English and Spanish have been used in North America for almost 500 years.
We are all Americans First. Ending dual citizenship will help solidify the American Identity.
Cristóbal Colón no era un mestizo. Esa es la diferencia.