Traditionally known as “Columbus Day” in the United States, October 12th should be recognized as more than a commemoration of one man’s voyage. It stands as a powerful symbol of cultural connection and shared heritage between the Americas and Europe, a day to celebrate the rich Hispanic legacy that transcends borders and unites millions across continents.

While the exact origins of Christopher Columbus remain debated—some believe he was Genoese, others suggest he may have been Galician, Portuguese, or even Greek—his journey was undeniably tied to Spain. Columbus sailed under the Catholic Monarchs, setting the stage for an era of exploration that would reshape the world. Yet, Columbus was just one figure in Spain’s extensive maritime tradition, with explorers like Juan de la Cosa, the Pinzón brothers, and Juan Sebastián Elcano continuing to map the globe well into the 16th century.

This global exploration, particularly in the Caribbean, created a profound cultural exchange. Ships did not just carry people and goods; they transported traditions, food, music, and ideas, laying the foundation for the Hispanic culture that millions of people across Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Asia share today. For instance, the tortilla española features American potatoes, flamenco has absorbed musical influences from across the Atlantic, and cowboy culture, with its roots in Spain, took on a new life in the American West.

October 12th is not about glorifying conquest. Rather, it is a celebration of the shared history, legacy, and cultural fusion that have enriched the world. The Hispanic heritage is deeply embedded in the fabric of the United States, a fact recognized by figures like poet Walt Whitman, filmmaker Orson Welles, and President John F. Kennedy, who all admired and embraced its influence on American life.

Today, this heritage continues to thrive, reminding us that the 12th of October is not just a day of the past—it’s a celebration of a living culture that continues to unite and inspire across continents.

Antonio Moreno Ruiz Nacido en Bollullos de la Mitación (Sevilla, España), en 1981. Historiador licenciado por la Universidad de Sevilla, con máster en Educación Secundaria y especializado en Historia de América. Comunicador y escritor. Amplia experiencia en periodismo, así como en docencia, traducción y proyectos de formación académica y cultural. *Co-fundador de la página "Spanish Heritage"