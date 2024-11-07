🔊 Listen

Political analyst and chief editor of Gateway Hispanic, María Herrera Mellado, spoke with The Epoch Times about why Democrats are losing Hispanic support, according to recent polls.

Historically, Hispanics have leaned toward Democratic candidates, but this preference has been narrowing in recent elections. In 2020, 61% of Hispanic voters chose Joe Biden, compared to 36% for Trump, while in 2016, Hillary Clinton won the Hispanic vote with 58% against Trump’s 19%.

A Telemundo News poll published in September indicates that Democratic advantage among Hispanics is at its lowest in the last four presidential cycles.

According to Herrera Mellado, Hispanic disengagement from the Democratic Party is driven by policies the party has championed in recent years.

“Late-term abortion policies; allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports, diminishing opportunities for women; supporting transgender surgeries for minors and for detained immigrants; printing money; and endorsing policies that have led to a decline in purchasing power—about $1,000 less per month since this administration began,” the analyst explained.

Herrera Mellado also emphasized the impact of the migration crisis. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported a historic high of 301,982 apprehensions of illegal immigrants at the southwestern border in December of last year.

“This directly affects Hispanic Americans, as it brings labor that competes directly with U.S. Hispanics. It increases demand for social services funded by taxpayers and puts additional strain on healthcare services, leading to hospital overcrowding,” she added.

These are key issues for many everyday Hispanic Americans, who are pro-life (even with certain exceptions), pro-family, and support secure borders. These voters are rejecting the Democratic Party en masse, according to Herrera Mellado.

Regarding the significance of this demographic in U.S. elections, the Gateway Hispanic editor-in-chief noted that Hispanics pay attention not only to presidential elections but also to local races that directly impact daily life.

“There’s a need to focus on the congressional district battles in various states, as both federal and state Senate seats can often more directly affect the lives of everyday Hispanic Americans. Not everything is about federal politics. In the U.S., local and state politics have a greater impact on voters’ lives,” she explained.

Herrera Mellado also called on U.S. politicians to recognize the importance of the fast-growing Hispanic demographic.

“By 2050, in many states, we will be the majority, and we are already the 5th largest economy in the world. Hispanics lead in consumption, construction investment, and education,” she emphasized.

If U.S. Hispanics formed their own economy, it would be the fifth largest globally, according to the Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC) in its 2024 report on the U.S. Latino GDP, sponsored by Wells Fargo.

In 2022, the Latino GDP reached $3.6 trillion. Between 2017 and 2022, the Latino GDP had the second-highest growth rate among the world’s ten largest economies, reported LDC, which presents itself as an independent, nonpartisan organization founded in 2010 by Hispanic business leaders.

Source: The Epoch Times in Spanish

Joana Campos es abogada y editora con más de 10 años de experiencia en la gestión de proyectos de desarrollo internacional, enfocada en la sostenibilidad y el impacto social positivo. Actualmente dirige JC Editorial, donde ha coordinado la edición y distribución de libros de reconocidos autores internacionales y la logística de numerosas giras nacionales. Anteriormente, trabajó como abogada corporativa, especializándose en derecho penal y corporativo. Joana es licenciada en Derecho por la Universidad de Guadalajara. Joana Campos is a lawyer and editor with over 10 years of experience in managing international development projects, focusing on sustainability and positive social impact. She currently leads JC Editorial, where she has coordinated the editing and distribution of books by renowned international authors and managed the logistics of numerous national tours. Previously, she worked as a corporate lawyer, specializing in criminal and corporate law. Joana holds a law degree from the University of Guadalajara.