On August 15, 2024, in a joint operation between the security forces of the United States and Peru, Gianfranco Torres-Navarro, a dangerous Peruvian criminal accused of having committed at least 23 murders in his home country, was arrested in New York. This man, identified as one of the most ruthless criminals in recent times, led the criminal organization «Los Killers de Ventanilla,» responsible for a wave of violence that terrorized various regions of Peru.

Gianfranco Torres-Navarro is a Peruvian criminal linked to the gang «Los Killers de Ventanilla,» a criminal organization active in the Ventanilla region in Callao, Peru. His name has been associated with numerous violent crimes, including murders, drug trafficking, and extortion. Torres-Navarro earned a reputation as a ruthless killer and criminal leader who did not hesitate to use violence to maintain territorial control and eliminate his rivals.

«Los Killers de Ventanilla» operated with a well-defined hierarchical structure and strict internal discipline. Gianfranco Torres-Navarro personally supervised many of the most important operations, ensuring they were executed precisely and without leaving a trace.

The gang specialized in extorting businessmen and merchants, particularly in the construction sector in Callao. Those who did not comply with their demands were targeted for contract killings, executed with a brutality that served as a warning to other potential targets.

Torres-Navarro’s most notorious crimes include the murders of community leaders and rivals who opposed his criminal operations. He is attributed with at least 23 murders in Peru, many of which were carried out with extreme violence as part of a strategy to consolidate his organization’s power in Ventanilla and its surroundings.

Ironically, the hitman has many followers on the social media platform TikTok, where he flaunted his luxurious lifestyle, including designer clothes, vacations at resorts, and target shooting at a firing range.

Mishelle Sol Ivanna Ortiz Ubillús, Torres-Navarro’s 30-year-old girlfriend, played a crucial role in the structure of «Los Killers de Ventanilla.» She was in charge of the organization’s logistics, coordinating not only the collection of illicit money from extortion but also the planning and execution of attacks against those who dared to challenge the gang. Additionally, Ortiz Ubillús had a criminal record for various offenses, including intentional injury, sexual harassment, and psychological violence, underscoring her criminal profile within the organization.

Peruvian police and U.S. security forces began tracking Gianfranco Torres-Navarro in 2022 after several of his accomplices were captured and provided key information. Torres-Navarro, aware of the increasing pressure, decided to flee to the United States, where he settled under a false identity in New York.

The capture of Gianfranco Torres-Navarro was the result of a meticulous intelligence operation and international cooperation. For more than two years, authorities tracked his movements until they pinpointed a specific address in Manhattan, where he lived with his girlfriend, Mishelle Sol Ivanna Ortiz Ubillús.

The capture operation took place in the early hours of August 15, 2024, when a team of federal agents, in coordination with the FBI and Peruvian police forces, stormed Torres-Navarro’s luxurious apartment in Manhattan. The operation was swift and efficient; Torres-Navarro attempted to resist but was subdued by the agents. Mishelle Sol Ivanna Ortiz Ubillús was also arrested at the scene without resistance.

In the apartment, authorities found forged documents, firearms, and a large amount of cash, indicating that Torres-Navarro was prepared to flee at any moment. Additionally, electronic devices were seized, which are being analyzed to obtain more information about the gang’s operations and accomplices.

«He is a highly dangerous criminal who believed himself untouchable and is responsible for 23 murders, including other gang leaders who ended up dead along with their families, all to increase his criminal leadership,» said Moreno after his arrest.

The capture of Gianfranco Torres-Navarro represents a significant blow to organized crime in both Peru and the United States. He is currently detained in a federal detention center near Buffalo, awaiting an immigration hearing, according to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Peruvian authorities have already requested his extradition to face charges in his country, where the families of his victims await justice.

«Gianfranco Torres Navarro represents a significant threat to our communities, and we will not allow New York to be a safe haven for dangerous non-citizens,» said Thomas Brophy, director of removal operations for ICE’s Buffalo office.

Despite the capture of its leader, the structure of «Los Killers de Ventanilla» remains active and could attempt to reorganize under new leadership. Peruvian authorities are working intensively to completely dismantle this criminal network, although the task will be difficult.

«The arrest of Torres-Navarro is a crucial step in our battle against the criminal gangs that threaten security and stability in Peru. We appreciate the cooperation with U.S. authorities in bringing this dangerous criminal to justice,» said General José Rodríguez during a press conference at the headquarters of the National Police of Peru in Lima. The press conference was reported by local media and documented in Peruvian news reports on the case.

«This arrest is fundamental in confronting the impunity that criminal organizations have enjoyed in Peru. Torres-Navarro has been responsible for a wave of violence, and his capture will bring hope to the victims and their families,» stated Attorney General Ana María Rodríguez during a press conference organized by the Office of the Attorney General of Peru. The conference was covered by various media outlets, including Infobae and other Peruvian news portals.

The story of Gianfranco Torres-Navarro and «Los Killers de Ventanilla» highlights the challenges that authorities face in the fight against organized crime. However, a reasoning that readers should consider is the curious timing: it is often at the end of a presidential term when the capture of hitmen and drug traffickers is finalized. Pointing this out plants a mental seed for the reader to investigate these events and draw their own conclusions. Later, the public attributes these actions to the administration in power, which seems more like an electoral strategy.

Peru, a country marked by violence and crime, finds a glimmer of hope in this capture. However, much work remains to be done to ensure that organizations like «Los Killers de Ventanilla» do not continue to operate with impunity. Justice must prevail, and the victims deserve every effort to be made so that these criminals pay for their crimes.

