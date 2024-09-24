🔊 Listen

The case against Maduro’s regime was driven by the Argentine Forum for the Defense of Democracy (FADD), a collective composed of politicians, journalists, and human rights advocates who, since early 2023, have sought justice for the victims of Chavismo who have taken refuge in Argentina.

🇦🇷Los jueces argentinos, Pablo Bertuzzi, Leopoldo Bruglia y Mariano Llorens ordenan la captura del presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro y el ministro Diosdado Cabello, tras una denuncia penal presentada en enero 2023 por el Foro Argentino para la Defensa de la Democracia pic.twitter.com/l1gn7ERrx0 — Data Viva (@data_viva) September 24, 2024



This group believes that the crimes committed in Venezuela under Maduro’s government, such as kidnappings, torture, and extrajudicial executions, should not go unpunished.

According to local media, the Argentine court, after hearing the testimonies of the victims, classified the actions of the Venezuelan regime as a «systematic plan» to repress opposition and silence critical voices.

⚖️👉Fallo histórico: la Justicia argentina pidió el arresto y captura internacional de Nicolás Madurohttps://t.co/fSSk6IvfLw — Canal C Córdoba (@canalccordoba) September 24, 2024



This accusation is not new, as various international organizations have documented similar abuses in Venezuela, including reports from the UN Human Rights Council and Amnesty International.

The decision of the Argentine Justice system is based on the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows individuals responsible for heinous crimes such as genocide, torture, or crimes against humanity to be prosecuted, regardless of where the crimes occurred. This principle has been key in historic cases, such as the arrest of Augusto Pinochet in London in 1998, requested by Spain for crimes committed in Chile.

🎙️@WolffWaldo, ministro de Seguridad de la Ciudad de Bs As y y titular del Foro Argentino para la Defensa de la Democracia, en La Mañana de CNN con @nachogiron: "En Venezuela no lo van a detener a Maduro, pero no podrá ir al mundo libre"#Maduro



Leé más: https://t.co/Nh23r1mxv0 pic.twitter.com/82CwCuSbQY — CNN RADIO ARGENTINA AM950 (@cnnradioarg) September 24, 2024



In the case of Maduro and Cabello, the Argentine court has chosen to apply this same principle, seeking a path to justice for Venezuelan victims beyond national borders.

🗣️ Habló en #DNews Waldo Wolff, presidente del Foro Argentino para la Defensa de la Democracia y ministro de Seguridad de CABA.



👉 "Maduro solo va a poder circular libremente por los países del eje", dijo.



Mira el video completo en nuestro canal de YouTube:… pic.twitter.com/Hl0x8a5FCm — DNewsOK (@DNewsOK) September 24, 2024



However, this decision could also set a dangerous precedent in terms of state sovereignty, as other governments might use the same resource to pursue foreign political leaders under more ambiguous or purely political pretenses.

Tomás Farini Duggan, abogado que en representación del Foro Argentino por la Defensa de la Democracia, solicitó la detención internacional de Nicolás Maduro, acudirán a Interpol y exigirán a la CPI orden de captura para Maduro. https://t.co/JGT40coUDG — Anahelena Cordido (@AnahelenaCordid) September 24, 2024

As expected, Venezuela’s response was swift. The Chavista regime, led by Attorney General Tarek William Saab, in turn issued arrest warrants against Argentine President Javier Milei, accusing him of «aggravated theft» for the handover of a Venezuelan plane to the United States in 2023.

This aircraft, a Boeing 747-300 from the state airline Emtrasur, had been seized by Argentine authorities in 2022 under suspicion of being linked to terrorist activities.

In a press conference, Saab labeled Milei as a «fascist neo-Nazi» and a «plane thief» and asserted that the handover of the plane «cannot go unpunished.» This inflammatory rhetoric is not unusual from the Chavista regime, which has repeatedly accused foreign governments of conspiring against Venezuela, especially those who openly criticize the electoral process and human rights violations in the South American country.

Venezuela’s Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, also announced that the country would take legal action by appointing a «special prosecutor for the protection of human rights» to investigate both Argentine President Javier Milei and Security Minister Patricia Bullrich.



«We may be facing serious human rights violations that could constitute crimes against humanity.»

Saab’s statements were broadcasted on the state channel VTV:



«This will, in the coming hours, have consequences in a competent Venezuelan court, with the respective arrest warrants issued to the competent authorities, because this cannot go unpunished.»

Javier Milei’s foreign policy has taken a sharp turn compared to the previous administration of Alberto Fernández, who, while maintaining a critical stance towards Chavismo, avoided direct confrontations with Maduro.

Milei, on the other hand, has been a staunch critic of the Venezuelan regime, accusing Maduro of being a dictator and manipulating elections to stay in power.

In addition to the handover of the plane to the United States, Milei has led a series of diplomatic actions, including offering asylum to Venezuelan opposition advisors at the Argentine embassy in Caracas and expelling Venezuelan diplomats from Buenos Aires.

These measures aim to pressure the Maduro regime through sanctions and diplomatic isolation.

Tensions between Argentina and Venezuela could have significant implications for regional politics. On the one hand, countries like Colombia and Brazil, which have adopted more moderate stances, may be pressured to choose sides in this diplomatic conflict.

On the other hand, the growing influence of foreign powers such as Russia and China, allies of Venezuela, could further deepen polarization in the region.

The arrest warrant against Maduro and Cabello issued by Argentina raises a crucial question: Is it possible that these leaders could finally be brought to justice? Despite progress in universal jurisdiction, the reality is that without the cooperation of Venezuela and its allied countries, it is unlikely that Maduro will be arrested and tried outside of his country.

However, this move is an important step in the fight against the impunity of dictators and sends a clear message: crimes against humanity will not go unpunished, regardless of borders.

The confrontation between Argentina and Venezuela is not just another diplomatic dispute; it reflects a battle for the fundamental values of freedom and democracy in Latin America. Will the international community be able to enforce justice?

Joana Campos es abogada y editora con más de 10 años de experiencia en la gestión de proyectos de desarrollo internacional, enfocada en la sostenibilidad y el impacto social positivo. Actualmente dirige JC Editorial, donde ha coordinado la edición y distribución de libros de reconocidos autores internacionales y la logística de numerosas giras nacionales. Además, se desempeña como Administradora General en Medicina Integradora, gestionando la clínica y generando proyectos en diversas áreas. Anteriormente, trabajó como abogada corporativa, especializándose en derecho penal y corporativo. Joana es licenciada en Derecho por la Universidad de Guadalajara. Joana Campos is a lawyer and editor with over 10 years of experience in managing international development projects, focusing on sustainability and positive social impact. She currently leads JC Editorial, where she has coordinated the editing and distribution of books by renowned international authors and managed the logistics of numerous national tours. Additionally, she serves as the General Administrator at Medicina Integradora, overseeing the clinic and generating projects in various areas. Previously, she worked as a corporate lawyer, specializing in criminal and corporate law. Joana holds a law degree from the University of Guadalajara.