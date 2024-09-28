🔊 Listen Post

Islamic fundamentalism has become a reality in Spain. Despite justice authorities identifying its presence, these elements have not only gone unchallenged but are also publicly disseminating their «teachings.» From September 27 to 29, the Algeciras Mosque invited a controversial figure to speak.

Yes, Algeciras—the same city where, a year earlier, a sacristan was brutally murdered with a saber.

Manuel Gavira, spokesperson for the Vox party in Andalusia, expressed his outrage on social media, stating:

“In 2023, an Islamic terrorist brutally murdered sacristan Diego Valencia with a saber in Algeciras. This weekend, a radical imam, under investigation for financing jihadist groups, will deliver lectures at the Algeciras mosque. It is urgent not only to prevent this dangerous radical from speaking but also to expel him from Spain and immediately close the mosque for giving a platform to an imam who promotes jihadism.»

For centuries, Spain served as Europe’s shield against the spread of Islam. The Reconquista took over seven centuries and was finally completed by the Catholic Monarchs, Ferdinand and Isabella, in 1492, after centuries of Islamic rule.

But today, under a socialist government, the defense of Christianity and the unity of the kingdom are not on the agenda.

Scamming the Faithful to Fund Jihadists

Furthermore, a report from the General Information Office of the National Police reveals that Mohamad Ayman Adlbi, a 77-year-old Islamic cleric and physician, was arrested in an anti-terrorist operation. He allegedly scammed his followers to funnel donations to jihadist groups.

Adlbi has been under investigation by Spain’s National Court since 2021 for his financial support to Al Qaeda in Syria, where he was reportedly the top figure in a support network. Despite his criminal record, the Al-Huda Mosque in Algeciras invited him to participate in a «Days of Wisdom» event in late September.

According to a police report available in Spain’s Central Court 6, Adlbi remains under investigation, accused of using a humanitarian front to establish a global caliphate governed by Sharia law. His motivations are not only religious but also political and legal, aiming to expand the scope of Sharia beyond its current boundaries.

Adlbi’s leadership is not universally supported; protests have been ongoing since 2021. However, he continues to serve as the president of Spain’s Islamic Commission (CIE), the official representative body for Islam to the government, and the Union of Islamic Communities of Spain (Ucide).

Worrying Figures

Adlbi is not alone in his efforts. He is often accompanied by his protégé, *Hisham Muhammad, a scholar in Arabic philology and a prominent figure in spreading Islamic culture in Spanish. Muhammad is known for promoting *Salafism, a Sunni Islamic movement that advocates a return to the practices of the Prophet Muhammad. Far from reform or moderation, Salafism seeks radicalization in the truest sense of the word.

Meanwhile, the civil organization Actúa Familia has launched a social media campaign using hashtags like #stopislamización and #MaternidadVsInvasión. The latter hashtag highlights their belief that the socialist government is encouraging mass immigration to compensate for Spain’s declining birth rates. Actúa Familia advocates for promoting motherhood as an alternative, pointing out that over 70% of Spanish women do not have children before the age of 35, making Spain the country with the lowest birth rate in Europe.

En #Algeciras, donde el yihadismo asesinó el año pasado al sacristán #DiegoValencia, hoy los musulmanes se permiten invitar a un imán radical investigado por financiar el yihadismo.

De estas lluvias a ver qué lodos lamentaremos… #StopIslamización #MaternidadVsInvasión pic.twitter.com/R4xpOy8FhW — acTÚa FAMILIA (@ActuaFamilia) September 27, 2024

They also call for an end to the Islamization of Spain, naming and honoring the sacristan murdered in Algeciras, Diego Valencia. The group criticizes the authorities for allowing a known fundamentalist to speak in the same city where a jihadist claimed a life, urging immediate action.

