Spain recognized Edmundo González as president of Venezuela. Although the majority of Congress achieved this without the support of the left, especially the socialist government. This support for the opposition, along with a double arrest in Venezuela, increases the theories that Spain (together with the US) is conspiring against Maduro.

However, the governments of both countries denied this at diplomatic level. Through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Spain denied the accusation of being involved in a “political destabilization operation” in Venezuela.

State Department denies any involvement

He also “absolutely rejected any suggestion” by the Venezuelan government that Spain “was going to supply mercenaries” for an alleged operation led by the United States. The US State Department has denied any involvement by Washington. It denies accusations of a plot to overthrow the Venezuelan regime.

«Any assertion of U.S. involvement in a plot to overthrow Maduro is categorically false. The United States continues to support a democratic solution to the political crisis in Venezuela,» a Department spokesperson said.

The same spokesman said that Venezuelan authorities have detained «one US military officer.» In addition to him, he claims that they are aware of «unconfirmed information about two additional US citizens detained in Venezuela.»

Basques detained in Venezuela

The accusations against Spain arose after two Basques were arrested in Venezuela, allegedly for a terrorist attack. The incident was confirmed by the Basque Government’s Security Department.

They are Bilbao natives José María Basoa Valdovinos, 35, and Andrés Martínez Adasme, 32. Both were reported missing by their families on Monday, September 9 of this year. They had not heard from either of them since September 2. That is, on the seventh day they activated alerts.

The Ertzaintza, the autonomous police of the Basque Country, confirmed that both were arrested in Venezuela. However, it did not confirm the reason or the accusation against them for depriving them of their freedom.

According to statements to the local media EITB, both Basques went to Venezuela as tourists. The relatives of the detained Basques They deny that they are members or who have any kind of employment relationship with the CNI (National Intelligence Centre). In other words, they reject the version that their relatives participated in an operation.

They were accused of being in a restricted military zone, according to Venezuelan media reports. According to Venezuelan authorities, they were seen displaying «suspicious behaviour». They claim that their «nervous attitude» during the interrogation had aroused the suspicions of the police.

Since they were in an area known for smuggling and illegal mining, the Spaniards aroused suspicion. In addition, they were without a guide. According to available records, the car they had rented was not delivered on the scheduled date (September 5) nor did they take the return flight to Madrid (September 15).

Tensions between the PP and the PSOE

For its part, the centre-right Popular Party (PP), which has led and achieved recognition from Edmundo González in the Spanish Congress as President of Venezuela, reproached the ruling party for the lack of communication regarding the situation of its fellow citizens in Venezuela.

The PP denounced that Sánchez’s government accuses the Spanish socialist government of having «a better relationship with the Maduro regime than with Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s Popular Party.» This was stated by the deputy secretary for Mobilization and Digital Challenge, Noelia Núñez.

He pointed out that the PP was not informed about the arrests of the Basques. It is not a minor detail that the PP did not have the support of the PSOE or any left-wing party to recognise the Venezuelan president. And now two Spaniards serve as scapegoats for the Nicolás Maduro regime to fuel a discourse of «them against the world» to legitimise themselves in power.

In a State of Law, everyone is innocent until proven guilty. In Venezuela, the opposite is true. The Basques will have to prove their innocence. Although there is currently no evidence to indicate that the Chavista narrative is correct, they are subject to its laws and failed judicial system. Meanwhile, their own government is socialist and allied with the regime. Of course, with an opposition willing to challenge it.

For now, Spain is Edmundo González’s temporary home. So he is the perfect antagonist of Chavismo.

