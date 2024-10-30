This Tuesday, November 5th, join Gateway Hispanic for a night of unparalleled, real-time coverage of the U.S. presidential election.

Broadcasting live from Florida, Texas, and across Latin America, our dedicated team will be reporting every key development and result as it unfolds.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. ET and running until 2:00 a.m., our editor-in-chief, María Herrera Mellado, will be live on Univision with the biggest names in Spanish-language political analysis, breaking down the results and their implications.

Also, our expert analysts, Flor Elena Robledo and Mamela Fiallo, will keep you updated on social media and our website, gatewayhispanic.com, with bilingual coverage in English and Spanish.

This is your front-row seat to a historic election. Tune in, invite your friends, and be part of the 600 million Spanish speakers potentially watching this pivotal moment! Gateway Hispanic is your source for trusted political analysis—don’t miss out!

Follow our coverage on our social media, channels and website:

https://www.youtube.com/@GatewayHispanic

Joana Campos es abogada y editora con más de 10 años de experiencia en la gestión de proyectos de desarrollo internacional, enfocada en la sostenibilidad y el impacto social positivo. Actualmente dirige JC Editorial, donde ha coordinado la edición y distribución de libros de reconocidos autores internacionales y la logística de numerosas giras nacionales. Anteriormente, trabajó como abogada corporativa, especializándose en derecho penal y corporativo. Joana es licenciada en Derecho por la Universidad de Guadalajara. Joana Campos is a lawyer and editor with over 10 years of experience in managing international development projects, focusing on sustainability and positive social impact. She currently leads JC Editorial, where she has coordinated the editing and distribution of books by renowned international authors and managed the logistics of numerous national tours. Previously, she worked as a corporate lawyer, specializing in criminal and corporate law. Joana holds a law degree from the University of Guadalajara.