Nov. 1, 2024 8:04 am

This Tuesday, November 5th, join Gateway Hispanic for a night of unparalleled, real-time coverage of the U.S. presidential election.

Broadcasting live from Florida, Texas, and across Latin America, our dedicated team will be reporting every key development and result as it unfolds.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. ET and running until 2:00 a.m., our editor-in-chief, María Herrera Mellado, will be live on Univision with the biggest names in Spanish-language political analysis, breaking down the results and their implications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, our expert analysts, Flor Elena Robledo and Mamela Fiallo, will keep you updated on social media and our website, gatewayhispanic.com, with bilingual coverage in English and Spanish.

This is your front-row seat to a historic election. Tune in, invite your friends, and be part of the 600 million Spanish speakers potentially watching this pivotal moment! Gateway Hispanic is your source for trusted political analysis—don’t miss out!

Follow our coverage on our social media, channels and website:

LIVE STREAMING – SPECIAL COVERAGE – ELECTIONS 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Home

https://www.youtube.com/@GatewayHispanic

Tags:

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

Subscribe to Our Newsletter