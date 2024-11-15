🔊 Escuchar

Immigration has long been one of the most contentious and widely debated issues in the United States. Over the decades, U.S. immigration policies have played a major role in shaping the political agendas of successive administrations. In a recent interview on Fox News, María Herrera Mellado, our editor-in-chief and a leading immigration lawyer, shared her perspective on the Trump administration’s approach to immigration, national security, and the need for an orderly system that upholds the rule of law.

Immigration: A Balancing Act Between Opportunity and Control

For centuries, the United States has been seen as a land of opportunity, drawing millions of immigrants from around the world. Yet, the nation’s approach to immigration has fluctuated between periods of openness and tightening restrictions. While the country continues to offer hope to those who enter legally, growing concerns over the impact of illegal immigration on national security, economic stability, and public services have intensified.

As Fox News host Rachel Campos observed, the U.S. has historically sought to balance its welcoming policies with the necessary safeguards to maintain security and order. During the interview, Campos remarked, «The United States wants and loves immigrants, but they have to come in the right way, legally.» The challenge, as Herrera highlights, is ensuring that immigration is conducted within the law—something that becomes increasingly difficult when illegal immigration bypasses the system entirely.

The Need for Deportations in a Safe Immigration System

Deportation has been a tool used by every U.S. administration, regardless of political ideology, to maintain control over immigration and safeguard public safety. Campos notes that even President Obama, who had a more moderate stance on immigration, deported more individuals than his successor, Donald Trump. This demonstrates that deportations are not inherently partisan but are a necessary component of maintaining a functional immigration system.

Under the Trump administration, however, deportation policies became more targeted. Herrera explains that priority will be given to individuals with criminal backgrounds, those exploiting the immigration system, and individuals involved in serious crimes such as human trafficking or abuse. «Anyone who has come to the United States and committed crimes should be very concerned,» Herrera says, stressing that the primary focus will be on removing individuals who pose a threat to national security or public safety.

What Can Immigrants at Risk Do?

For immigrants who fear deportation, Herrera advises them to understand their legal rights and prepare for potential removal proceedings. This is especially important for those who entered the U.S. illegally or without proper documentation. Under the Biden administration, there were periods of leniency and minimal oversight, but with a shift in leadership, enforcement measures are expected to become more stringent.

Herrera recommends that individuals at risk take a proactive approach: obtaining government records, gathering evidence of their ties to the U.S., and ensuring they meet legal requirements to mount a defense in court. «Families must stay alert to comply with U.S. law and order,» she emphasizes.

Campos pointed to a critical issue in the immigration system: fairness. More and more people are entering the country illegally, bypassing the long wait times and legal processes that others must follow. «There are people waiting in line for years, trying to enter legally. Meanwhile, others are cutting ahead by breaking the law,» she noted, calling for a fairer and more orderly immigration process.

Uncertainty for Legal Immigrants

The uncertainty surrounding immigration policies also has significant consequences for legal immigrants, particularly those waiting for appointments at U.S. embassies or consulates. As the political leadership shifts from one administration to the next, immigration policies can change dramatically, leading to confusion and anxiety—not just for those attempting to cross the border illegally, but also for those following the legal process.

Herrera advises legal immigrants to stay informed about potential changes to the law and to seek competent legal representation to avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes. She also warns against scams, as many unscrupulous actors prey on immigrants who may not fully understand the complexities of the immigration system.

Immigration Fraud: A Growing Danger

Immigration fraud is a rising concern, and Herrera cautions that many immigrants fall prey to fraudsters who promise expedited processes or guarantees of legal status in exchange for money. «There are people out there offering fraudulent services to those who don’t fully understand the system,» she warns. This not only harms the immigrants but also undermines the credibility of the U.S. immigration system.

Herrera stresses the importance of working with qualified immigration lawyers who understand the law and can guide immigrants through the often confusing and complicated legal processes. «Notaries and paralegals are not legal representatives,» she advises, urging immigrants to seek professional legal help to avoid falling victim to scams that could jeopardize their future in the U.S.

The Hope for an Orderly Immigration System

Despite the challenges, María Herrera remains hopeful about the potential for an orderly, fair immigration system in the U.S. She believes the current moment presents an opportunity to strengthen immigration policies while also safeguarding public security. The Trump administration’s emphasis on security, Herrera explains, was aimed at ensuring that those who enter the U.S. do so legally, with the intention of contributing positively to society.

«The work of the new authorities will be crucial,» Herrera says. «Not only to enforce the laws but also to combat misinformation and rumors that may confuse new arrivals.» With the large number of people seeking to enter the U.S., it is essential that immigration laws be applied consistently, and that immigrants fully understand the rules and their rights.

In her closing remarks, Herrera reaffirmed her commitment to educating and assisting immigrants in navigating the U.S. immigration system. «We are here to inform and always contribute,» she says, emphasizing the importance of making the immigration journey less uncertain and more equitable for all.

Reflecting on the Future of Immigration in the U.S.

The ongoing debate over immigration in the U.S. raises fundamental questions about the future of the system. Can the U.S. continue to serve as a haven for those seeking opportunity if the system lacks proper controls? Herrera believes the answer is clear: a strong and secure nation must both protect its citizens and honor its commitments to legal immigrants—those who follow the rules and seek to contribute to the country’s prosperity.

«The lesson is simple: the United States should be a refuge for those seeking legitimate opportunities, but it must not compromise its security and stability in the name of unchecked immigration,» Herrera concludes. As the U.S. grapples with these critical issues, the challenge remains to find a balance that respects both the law and the values of fairness and opportunity.

