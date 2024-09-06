The Freedom Forum began with an explosive intervention from Javier Milei, Argentine president and leader of the movement «La Libertad Avanza,» who did not hold back in expressing his vision on the challenges facing Argentina and the world.

As expected, Milei addressed crucial issues such as the economy, the fight against the political elite, and the defense of individual freedom. His speech was a call to action, backed by his achievements in government and by a vision of the future based on libertarian and conservative principles.

A government committed to change

Milei wasted no time highlighting the progress his government has made since taking office, and he did so with his characteristic clarity, emphasizing advances in the economic sphere:

«Therefore, I want you to know that we are committed to making the best government in history, and indeed, with what we’ve already done, we’ve provided more than enough proof. Because we have to govern a country in the worst economic conditions ever inherited, with indicators typical of a country at war. And we have to do it as the presidency with the least political support in history.»

«That is, the government with the fewest deputies, the fewest senators, the fewest governors, and the fewest mayors in democratic history. But undoubtedly, the one that has shown the most conviction throughout Argentine history. And today, having controlled inflation — since it’s on a downward path — having stabilized the dollar, having achieved sustained fiscal and trade surpluses for the first time in 20 years, and having attracted more than $50 billion in investments, we are making it happen.»

These words were met with strong applause from an audience that sees in Milei the embodiment of the change they had longed for.

Despite the progress, Milei acknowledged that the challenges are enormous, especially due to the resistance his government faces from the «political elite,» which he has denounced since the start of his political career. In this regard, he harshly expressed:

«They will do everything they can to prevent the budget from passing. Because a liberal and austere budget means the end of thousands of scams. And since they are the party of the State, they need to keep the model of the present State alive because it’s what feeds them.»

Here, Milei made it clear that the real fight is not just against inflation or fiscal deficits but against those who benefit from the corrupt system that, according to him, has plunged Argentina into misery.

The Political Elite: The Enemy of Freedom

One of the main themes of Milei’s speech was his relentless criticism of what he calls the «political elite,» an elite that, in his view, has enriched itself at the expense of the Argentine people and now seeks to sabotage his government’s reforms. «They are willing to bankrupt the State and let another 10 million Argentinians fall into poverty and misery just to score a few points with nice speeches in Congress,» he firmly accused, implying that the battle against these actors is more ideological than economic.

Milei argues that the traditional political system is responsible for Argentina’s decline and that any attempt to change it will be fiercely opposed by those who benefit from it.

«The misery-generating machine, which is the model of the present State, behaves like a grand brotherhood of which many people, parties, associations, and even entire sectors of Argentine life are interested parties.»

In this context, his government represents a threat to the status quo, which is why it faces such intense opposition.

The Cultural Battle: A Global Phenomenon

Beyond the internal situation, Milei framed his struggle within a broader narrative, linking Argentina’s problems to a global crisis of Western values. In a clear message to international elites, he warned of the decline of countries that have traditionally led the free world:

«Look at Europe, at Britain, at France — historic leaders of the free world, today torn apart by recurring cultural and social conflicts, where the governments’ response is oppression and censorship.»

In this context, Milei denounces that socialism and collectivist policies are undermining the foundations of Western civilization. For him, the expansion of the State is directly responsible for the loss of individual freedoms, cultural decay, and ultimately, the impoverishment of nations.

His critique of socialism was blunt:

«Flirting with socialism may seem free at first… but in the long run, it always generates a voracious and destructive monster. Not for nothing, they have always been an economic, social, and cultural failure, and never forget that they killed 150 million human beings.»

Freedom of Speech Under Threat

Another highlight of the speech was his defense of freedom of speech and his denunciation of censorship on social media. Milei accused traditional media and technology platforms of being aligned with the political elite and censoring dissenting voices.

«Much of domestic journalism, as they can’t stand freedom on social media, are clamoring for the old Twitter format, which had woke censorship,» he declared.

Milei pointed out that social media has been a fundamental tool for his movement to come to power, allowing people to access unfiltered information, which he claims the major media outlets act as accomplices in a corrupt system. In this regard, his government is committed to defending freedom of speech as an inalienable right and fighting against any attempt to restrict it.

Justice, Faith, and the Battle for Freedom

The president also addressed the issue of justice, not only in legal terms but as a fundamental concept for social coexistence. Milei affirmed, in clear reference to his predecessors’ redistributive policies:

«The importance of pursuing justice as a basic condition for a civilized society. But true justice, the impartial one, not the so-called social justice that tyrants administer with caprice.»

Additionally, in a nod to his more conservative electoral base, Milei referred to the role of faith in his fight for freedom, reaffirming his commitment to traditional values that have been eroded by decades of progressive policies, and emphasized the importance of maintaining faith and conviction in the cause of freedom.

«No one can fight well if they have no faith. And indeed, we have faith, and we will fight, and we are winning.»

Unity and Loyalty as Keys to Success

Toward the end of his speech, Milei called for unity within his movement and loyalty among his supporters.

«We cannot afford division or internal disputes. Only by standing together can we be strong. Only by being loyal, from militant to militant, and helping each other can we defend Argentinians from the clutches of permanent power.»

This message, directed both at members of his party and his voter base, reflects the importance Milei places on internal cohesion as a key factor in defeating the political elite.

Javier Milei’s speech at the Freedom Forum was a passionate defense of his government, a fierce denunciation of the political elite, and a call to action in defense of freedom. With direct and uncompromising rhetoric, Milei made it clear that his fight is not only against corruption and government waste but against a global agenda that threatens to destroy the values upon which Western civilization is founded. In the face of these challenges, Milei promises to continue fighting for a free and prosperous Argentina.

The conference concluded magnificently:

«Even though the party of the State will do everything possible to prevent it, even though they will do everything possible to cling to this model that only brought misery, Argentina will be free. Argentinians will be free, and freedom will make us prosperous because it doesn’t matter how many soldiers, it never mattered, we’ve proven it time and time again, and we’ll prove it as many times as necessary — the only thing that matters is the strength that comes from heaven. Long live freedom, damn it! Long live freedom, damn it! Long live freedom, damn it! Thank you all very much.»

Original by Joana Campos.

