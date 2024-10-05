🔊 Listen Post

The British publication The Economist highlights that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, rather than prioritizing national interests, has chosen to rely on radical Catalan and Basque nationalists and former terrorists to maintain his position. But how did Spain arrive at this point? More importantly, what consequences is this strategy having for the political stability of the country?

Since taking office in 2018, Pedro Sánchez has created a fragmented political landscape. The inability of the Popular Party (PP) to form a government in the last elections left Sánchez as the “only” leader capable of doing so, but not without a series of concessions that are weakening Spain’s democratic institutions.

Agreements with parties like Junts, led by the controversial Carles Puigdemont, and EH Bildu have been turning points in his administration. These pacts have allowed Sánchez to remain in power, but at a high cost: amnesty for the Catalan separatist leaders and the inability to pass the General State Budgets.

Sánchez has been playing with fire, allowing the independence movements to exploit his political weakness to advance their agenda. The amnesty law is an unprecedented concession, especially for someone who had repeatedly opposed such a measure. This shift in stance reflects his lack of principles and willingness to betray national unity.

These moves have been interpreted as a desperate attempt by the Prime Minister to retain power, regardless of the consequences for the cohesion of the country. These concessions to the Catalan separatists, especially the amnesty, have not only angered the country but have also created tensions within his own party, the PSOE, which has historically been steadfast in its commitment to the unity of Spain.

One of the most controversial issues has been the amnesty for those involved in the illegal referendum of 2017, a subject Sánchez had long rejected but ultimately accepted to secure the support of the independentist parties. This measure has been viewed as a sign of weakness and political opportunism, especially when Puigdemont, who remains in exile, has used his position to further destabilize the central government.

This shift in Sánchez’s policy is seen as a betrayal of Spain’s democratic and constitutional principles. According to The Economist, Sánchez has sidelined the interests of the country to ensure his continuity in power, creating an environment of distrust in public institutions.

And what about his political alliances? Sánchez has overlooked the corruption surrounding his wife, Begoña Gómez. Her involvement in questionable business dealings has added fuel to the fire. Instead of directly confronting the allegations, Sánchez has blamed the “far-right” for politically persecuting him. This strategy has been viewed as an attempt to divert attention from his administration’s real issues, increasing the perception that his government is more concerned with staying in power than with governing transparently.

Furthermore, it has been pointed out how the Prime Minister has placed close allies in key positions, as seen in the case of José Luis Escrivá, appointed to head the Bank of Spain. These actions reinforce the image of a government that operates more on political loyalty than on merit.

The Economist also mentions his “achievements,” such as the increase in the minimum wage and the reduction of temporary contracts, which have been well-received by the population. Economic data show that Spain has grown at a faster pace than its European neighbors. However, these achievements are not enough to offset his inadequate political management. Moreover, the expansionary fiscal policy he has implemented is projected to be unsustainable in the long term, especially when COVID-19 recovery funds run out in 2026.

Pedro Sánchez has revealed himself as a leader whose sole aim is to remain in power, regardless of the cost to the nation. He has allowed radical Catalan and Basque nationalists to control Spain’s future and has manipulated institutions to ensure that no one can challenge his authority. This is a Prime Minister who, instead of defending democracy, has weakened it from within.

The future of Spain under Pedro Sánchez’s leadership looks grim. The concessions he has made to separatists and his inability to address long-term economic issues mean that the country is in an extremely vulnerable situation. If Spain wants to reclaim its democracy and stability, it is essential that citizens recognize the dangers of a leader who prioritizes his political survival over the well-being of the country.

