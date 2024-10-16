🔊 Listen

Today Donald Trump will participate in a town hall organized by Univision Noticias in Miami, Florida, where a group of undecided Hispanic voters will have the opportunity to ask him questions directly. This event will be a crucial opportunity for Trump to engage with the Hispanic community, a key demographic in the 2024 presidential election.

The town hall, which will be broadcast live, aims to provide a space where Hispanic voters can express their concerns and receive answers from one of the leading candidates in the presidential race. The Hispanic community is invited to tune in and be part of this important political dialogue.

The forum, titled “Latinos Ask… Donald Trump Responds,” will be moderated by Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo and will consist of a question-and-answer session that will be taped this afternoon and broadcast nationally tonight.

This event in Miami follows the format of last week’s forum in Las Vegas, where Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris engaged with Hispanic voters—The event that sparked much controversy over Kamala’s possible use of a teleprompter.

The coverage will also be available on Univision’s social media platforms, where viewers can follow the key moments and share their opinions. Let’s hope Kamala’s team doesn’t get too nervous…

😂 Team @KamalaHarris had a presser today

They are afraid of President Trump's @Univision townhall today in 🌴Miami



It was a disaster & hilarious❤️

The panic is setting in#Trump2024 @VP @KamalaHQ pic.twitter.com/v6goxyGFzH — miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) October 16, 2024

If you want to stay informed about Trump’s proposals and responses to the Hispanic community, don’t miss this event. Gateway Hispanic will be covering the details of the event.

