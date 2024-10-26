Election Interference and Censorship! Youtube Shuts Down Gateway Hispanic 11 days before the U.S. Elections
YouTube has decided to shut down Gateway Hispanic’s channel without prior notice or repeated violation warnings. This action could be seen as election interference, coming just 11 days before the U.S. presidential election when Gateway Hispanic was trending and receiving hundreds of thousands of views and likes for its posts. The channel was dedicated to exposing alleged falsehoods in mainstream media and fact-checking statements by political candidates and White House hopefuls.
The Gateway Hispanic team is issuing a public statement, actively working on an appeal, and considers this a serious attack on freedom of speech and democracy. They argue that closing a media outlet without prior notice, particularly one aimed at informing and educating millions of Hispanic Americans, is a direct blow to the democratic process at a crucial time for U.S. elections. Thank you for watching the video.
You can still watch our viral videos and reports on our Rumble channel, which remains active.
We also invite you to visit our website, where we continue sharing original and essential content for an audience that, with its vote, will help shape the course of the upcoming U.S. elections for decades to come.
Joana Campos is a lawyer and editor with over 10 years of experience in managing international development projects, focusing on sustainability and positive social impact. She currently leads JC Editorial, where she has coordinated the editing and distribution of books by renowned international authors and managed the logistics of numerous national tours. Previously, she worked as a corporate lawyer, specializing in criminal and corporate law. Joana holds a law degree from the University of Guadalajara.
12 comentarios en «Election Interference and Censorship! Youtube Shuts Down Gateway Hispanic 11 days before the U.S. Elections»
Los vere en rumble, asco da la plataforma satanica llamada youtube
It’s a battle out there.
Every. single. day.
Sue them.
Como se dice «#$%^ YouTube en Inglés?»
i use rumble as often as i can. youtube is now simply plan b. it’s a war of the worlds out there and they have a lot of nefarious supporters trying to dismantle our once great constitutional republic.
beware and be aware.
Como se dice “#$%^ YouTube en Inglés?»
Here is the argument to make. YT uses an internet that is partially funded by taxpayers. It works the same as a university. If you accept public money, then you are subject to 1A. Yes YT is a private corporation, but they are using a public internet and therefore must allow free speech. This was the flaw in Dennis Prager’s arguments
#PHUCHTHEYOUTUBECCPCOMMIEPHUCHS
Sorry about the YouTube attack…..Please fight fight fight it !!!🤬
Because this is such a good idea they will try to destroy it !
Adelante 🔥!
VOTE
Ignore YOUputa
Which candidate is the real threat to our Democratic Republic????It ain’t Trump!
Go to Rumble…. there fixed it….