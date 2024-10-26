🔊 Listen Post

YouTube has decided to shut down Gateway Hispanic’s channel without prior notice or repeated violation warnings. This action could be seen as election interference, coming just 11 days before the U.S. presidential election when Gateway Hispanic was trending and receiving hundreds of thousands of views and likes for its posts. The channel was dedicated to exposing alleged falsehoods in mainstream media and fact-checking statements by political candidates and White House hopefuls.

The Gateway Hispanic team is issuing a public statement, actively working on an appeal, and considers this a serious attack on freedom of speech and democracy. They argue that closing a media outlet without prior notice, particularly one aimed at informing and educating millions of Hispanic Americans, is a direct blow to the democratic process at a crucial time for U.S. elections. Thank you for watching the video.

You can still watch our viral videos and reports on our Rumble channel, which remains active.

We also invite you to visit our website, where we continue sharing original and essential content for an audience that, with its vote, will help shape the course of the upcoming U.S. elections for decades to come.

Joana Campos es abogada y editora con más de 10 años de experiencia en la gestión de proyectos de desarrollo internacional, enfocada en la sostenibilidad y el impacto social positivo. Actualmente dirige JC Editorial, donde ha coordinado la edición y distribución de libros de reconocidos autores internacionales y la logística de numerosas giras nacionales. Anteriormente, trabajó como abogada corporativa, especializándose en derecho penal y corporativo. Joana es licenciada en Derecho por la Universidad de Guadalajara. Joana Campos is a lawyer and editor with over 10 years of experience in managing international development projects, focusing on sustainability and positive social impact. She currently leads JC Editorial, where she has coordinated the editing and distribution of books by renowned international authors and managed the logistics of numerous national tours. Previously, she worked as a corporate lawyer, specializing in criminal and corporate law. Joana holds a law degree from the University of Guadalajara. ADVERTISEMENT